South Korean hospitals required to set up side rooms for dignified deaths

Seoul, July 24 (IANS) Hospitals with more than 300 beds will be required to establish at least one room for patients near death to stay and prepare for the end of their life with dignity, the South Korean Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Under the enforcement regulation of the Medical Act, major general and care hospitals with more than 300 beds must set up at least one separate room in which patients close to dying stay with their family members and friends, and spend their last moments of life more peacefully, according to the ministry.

It stated that the new regulation will take effect in August, and existing institutions will have a one-year grace period.

"More than three out of every four people have their inevitable hour at medical institutions, and such a space would help them die with dignity. The government will continue consultations with regional governments and hospitals regarding the issue," ministry official Kim Guk-il said.

According to data from Statistics Korea, 75.4 per cent of South Koreans died at hospitals or medical institutions last year. But most inpatient rooms are multi-person ones, making dignified dying difficult.

The government will provide health insurance coverage to individuals using the facility to reduce their financial burdens, the ministry stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.