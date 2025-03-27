South Korean govt makes additional designations of special disaster zones following wildfires

Seoul, March 27 (IANS) South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo on Thursday designated four more jurisdictions in the southeastern region as special disaster zones following massive damage from ongoing wildfires, the Interior Ministry said.

Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok in North Gyeongsang Province were added to the list, entitling them to government support for damage recovery and victims' relief.

Detailed support measures will be drawn up following a damage survey by the government.

"The wildfires have caused not only casualties but large-scale damage to homes and infrastructure, so we will make every effort to swiftly repair the damage without sparing administrative and financial assistance," Han was quoted as saying.

The government earlier designated Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province; Ulju, Ulsan; Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province; and Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, as special disaster zones, Yonhap news agency reported.

Firefighters using helicopters were struggling on Thursday to contain the nation's worst-ever wildfires that have ravaged the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, with the death toll from the blazes reaching 26 and injuries being reported to another 30 people.

Since last Friday, a wave of wildfires has ravaged the region, and some 36,000 hectares (ha) of woodland have been burned, according to government data.

It is nearly 13,000 ha more than the 23,794 ha damaged by the east coast wildfires in 2000, which were the worst in the nation's history at the time.

About 37,000 people have been displaced, including 29,911 in the Uiseong and Andong areas in North Gyeongsang Province.

Earlier in the day, acting President Han also instructed acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong to reside in North Gyeongsang Province and oversee relief efforts for wildfire victims until the blazes are brought under control.

"It is worrying that many of the victims are senior citizens, including patients at nursing homes," Han said.

"Please personally take care of the victims' health and safety on the ground and activate an efficient support system so that the wildfire-extinguishing personnel and volunteer workers do not burn out," Han said.

In North Gyeongsang Province, authorities resumed efforts to limit the spread of wildfires.

Forestry officials began deploying helicopters, fire trucks and firefighting personnel at 6:30 a.m. to battle the blaze that began in Uiseong County, about 180 km southeast of Seoul, on Saturday, and rapidly spread due to strong winds.

Some 5 mm of rain was expected to fall in North Gyeongsang Province, according to weather officials.

The wildfires in the province are presumed to have killed 21 people, including four in Andong, home to Hahoe Folk Village -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- and eight in Yeongdeok County.

The wildfires near Hahoe Folk Village and Byeongsan Seowon Confucian Academy, another UNESCO World Heritage Site in Andong, showed signs of easing overnight.

A forestry official said helicopters were on standby to deploy to the area but noted it would be difficult for deployment in the morning due to weather conditions.

Water was cut off in some parts of Andong for the second day, prompting the city government to supply bottled water and emergency supplies to residents.

Nearly 2,500 houses in the city experienced power outages, with officials still working to restore electricity to 177 of them.

