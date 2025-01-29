South Korea: Busan airplane fire leaves seven with minor injuries

Seoul, Jan 29 (IANS) At least seven people have been injured after a fire broke out in an aeroplane at South Korea's Busan airport, all with minor injuries, fire authorities said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong caught fire at its tail while preparing to take off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan, some 320 kilometres southeast of Seoul, prompting all its 176 passengers and crew members to evacuate, reports Yonhap news agency.

Fire authorities in Busan said Wednesday that seven people were receiving treatment at hospitals for injuries sustained in the fire.

Authorities had initially reported the number of casualties as three but revised the tally after further examinations.

Four of the victims were crew members who complained of chest discomfort due to smoke inhalation, while the three others -- a woman in her 70s and two in their 50s -- complained of pains in their tailbones and backs.

Gimhae International Airport was operating normally as of Wednesday, with all 279 flights scheduled for the day running as planned, except for eight Air Busan flights that were cancelled.

Also on Wednesday, acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed officials to thoroughly investigate the fire accident and take prompt response measures.

"As many flights operate at Gimhae Airport, I urge proactive efforts to ensure the safe operation of aeroplanes and prevent any inconveniences to the public," the government said in a press release, quoting him.

According to fire authorities, passengers who had boarded the plane reported seeing the fire start in a baggage compartment, accompanied by crackling sounds and smoke.

Some have speculated that an external battery or an electronic device packed inside a suitcase could be the source of the fire, as an investigation was underway to determine the cause.

The plane is a 17-year-old Airbus A321ceo model with tail number HL7763, according to Aviation Safety Network, a respected database run by the Flight Safety Foundation.

The incident on Tuesday occurred one month following the crash of a Jeju Air passenger aircraft at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, which resulted in the deaths of all but two of the 181 individuals aboard. This event marked one of the most catastrophic disasters in the history of aviation in South Korea.

