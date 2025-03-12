South Korea Assembly speaker calls for swift appoint 9th Justice at Constitutional Court

Seoul, March 12 (IANS) South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Wednesday urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to swiftly appoint a ninth justice at the Constitutional Court, as the court is expected to soon deliver a verdict on impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law bid.

Woo made the remarks as the court has been in deliberations on whether to remove or reinstate Yoon over his short-lived martial law imposition. Yoon has been also under criminal probe over charges of insurrection.

Consent by at least six justices is necessary to uphold Yoon's impeachment, with the suspended president's fate in the hands of the nine-member court. Currently, the court has an eight-member bench.

Late December, Choi appointed two justices to the court but held off on the appointment of opposition-recommended Justice candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, citing the need for a bipartisan consensus.

"Failure to implement the decision of the Constitutional Court is an act that defies the Constitution and belittles the legislative branch and the constitutional status of the Constitutional Court," Woo said.

"Choi is setting a bad precedent that Constitutional Court rulings can be ignored," Woo said, demanding Choi announce publicly when he will appoint Ma.

In late February, the court ruled that Choi's nonappointment of the candidate is an "unconstitutional" act that infringes upon the right of the National Assembly, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the acting President pledged "zero tolerance" for any acts of violence as the Constitutional Court is set to deliver its ruling on whether to reinstate or remove impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court is expected to announce its decision as early as this week, raising concerns over potential clashes as both Yoon's supporters and opponents are anticipated to gather in large numbers.

If Yoon, who was elected in May 2022 for a single, five-year term, is formally removed from office, a snap election will be held within 60 days. However, if the impeachment is dismissed, Yoon will immediately resume his duties.

