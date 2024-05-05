Sonam Bajwa turns into 'royal Punjabi bride’ as she walks the runway in lehenga

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa channelled her inner Punjabi bride as she sauntered the ramp, looking regal in a lehenga designed by Navneet Sidhu.

Sonam appeared to be dipped in gold, wearing a peach-shaded, layered Zardozi lehenga with scalloped borders heavily embellished with the metallic shade. She draped a peach-hued chunni over her head and complemented her attire with a choker necklace and nude makeup.

Talking about her collection, designer Navneet said: "The collection is entirely vintage. It took eight months to create. It embodies vintage and heritage elements and has all Zardozi handwork.”

She said that only Sonam could do justice to her creation, stating, “I am very happy it is my first show.”

Sonam, who is known for her work in Punjabi films such as 'Carry On Jatta', 'Honsla Rakh', and 'Guddiyan Patole', among others, expressed her admiration for the outfit.

“It is a heritage outfit. I think in Punjab, brides mostly dress like this. I don't know how many hours went into making this outfit. It makes me feel beautiful and regal.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.