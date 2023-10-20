SL committed to promote China-India unity to develop Asia: Prez Wickremesinghe

Colombo, Oct 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka President Rani Wickremesinghe has said that Sri Lanka is committed to preserve peace and identity of Indian Ocean region and has also advocated for cooperation between India and China to foster development in Asia.

President Wickremesinghe was on a four day visit to China to attend an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) where he also geld meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Wickremesinghe has also expressed Sri Lanka's hope to establish a maritime economic corridor linking China, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

“President Xi Jinping acknowledged the challenging nature of this endeavour and encouraged President Wickremesinghe to take the lead,” President Media Division (PMD) in Colombo announced.

During the bilateral discussion President Jinping has said that China is committed to assist Sri Lanka in achieving economic stability without any political agenda.

Chinese President has highlighted Sri Lanka’s port city and Hambantota port as key projects under this initiative and pledged to promote imports of Sri Lankan products to China and increase investments in Sri Lanka.

Additionally, President Xi Jinping assured that China would provide friendly, practical and timely support for Sri Lanka's debt optimisation program, the PMD said.

"President Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment to the "One China" policy and expressed gratitude for Sri Lanka's support for the "Belt and Road" initiative.



President Jinping has acknowledged that Sri Lanka's speech at the United Nations General Assembly, delivered by President Ranil Wickremesinghe which reflected the country's strategic independence and its neutral stance.

