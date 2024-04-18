S.Korean Hanwha Systems' SAR satellite conducts Earth observation mission

Seoul, April 18 (IANS) South Korean defence solutions company Hanwha Systems, on Thursday, announced that its small synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite has successfully conducted a mission for Earth observation by capturing images of landmarks in major cities including New York and Dubai.

The company said that the images were taken by Hanwha Systems' small SAR satellite, which has been orbiting the Earth 15 times a day since its launch in December, Yonhap news agency reported.

SAR satellite can create images of photographic maps by emitting electromagnetic waves from space to the ground and synthesising the waves.

Hanwha Systems said its satellite, with a resolution of one metre, took images of various landmarks on Earth, such as Yankee Stadium and Central Park in New York and Palm Jumeirah, the world's largest artificial archipelago, in Dubai, demonstrating its ability to identify and observe major bridges, rivers, and airports.

The SAR satellite images can be used for various purposes, such as climate and environmental monitoring to predict disasters, construction and infrastructure developments as well as energy exploration and national security, the company explained.

The company said that it plans to enhance its SAR satellite technology to capture images that identify more detailed features, like low-rise buildings and cars in urban areas, flora and fauna in forest areas, and maritime vessel information.

"With the successful capture of images by the small SAR satellite, we reaffirm our technological prowess in the space sector," Eoh Sung-chul, CEO of Hanwha Systems, said, noting the company will continue to work to expand its space business.

