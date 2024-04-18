Four automakers to recall over 11,000 vehicles for faulty components

Seoul, April 18 (IANS) Hyundai Motor, Mercedes-Benz Korea, and two other carmakers will recall over 11,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry here said on Thursday.

The four companies, including Stellantis Korea and Man Truck & Bus Korea, are voluntarily recalling a total of 11,159 units of 23 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall included poor welding of seats in 6,468 units of Santa Fe and Santa Fe hybrid models.

Some 760 units of the company's Grandeur sedans were found to have software errors in their dashboards as well, reports Yonhap news agency.

Another problem was the poor durability of fuel pump components in some 2,400 units of Mercedes-Benz's 11 models, including the S500 4MATIC sedan.

Stellantis' Peugeot e-2008 electric vehicle is also subject to corrective action due to software errors in the electronic control units.

For Man Truck, 308 units of its TGX tractor model will be recalled due to defective bolt fastening in the trailer coupling mechanism.

