Time Crowns Alia Bhatt as One of the World's 100 Most Influential

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2024. The news comes as Bhatt celebrates her marriage anniversary with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Bhatt took to social media to share her delight at being included in the prestigious list. "I'm so honored to be a part of the Time 100 list," she wrote, accompanied by a heartfelt message from Tom Harper, the director of her upcoming English-language debut, "Heart of Stone."

Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time 🫶

Harper praised Bhatt's professionalism and creativity, noting, "Despite her fame, on set she is self-effacing and funny. There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks."

Bhatt's inclusion in the Time 100 list is a testament to her rising star power and global influence. She joins a host of other influential Indians, including World Bank President Ajay Banga, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik, and actor-director Dev Patel.

On the work front, the versatile actress has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects, including the action thriller "Jigra," the romantic drama "Love and War," and the highly anticipated "Brahmastra 2: Dev." She is also co-producing the film "Jee Le Zaraa."