Shiv Sena trashes Shiv Sena (UBT) claims, says Eknath Shinde to remain Maha CM

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The ruling ally Shiv Sena has rubbished claims by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and asserted that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will remain in his post till the next elections, here on Thursday.

The Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that with the entry of the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party into the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government, Shinde has 'outlived his utility' and the state will get a new CM soon.

Simultaneously, another MP Vinayak Raut had claimed that around 10 ruling Shiv Sena MLAs are in touch with the Shiv Sena (UBT), and other leaders have also contended that many of those who had deserted the party in 2022 reportedly want to stage a 'ghar-wapsi'.

"There is absolutely no resentment among our MLAs… We have full faith in the leadership of the CM. His position is not threatened in any manner and these are only rumours that he is quitting," said Industry Minister Uday Samant.

Other Sena leaders also dismissed the Sena (UBT) claims that many MLAs are feeling restless with the entry of the new and second Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his group in the government and want to leave the Sena.

Elaborating, Samant said that the Shiv Sena will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections under the leadership of Shinde. To a query, he said: "The CM Shinde, the Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are 'experienced and mature' leaders and they will take the alliance ahead."

On the speculation rife about the recent meeting of Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs earlier this week, Samant said that the discussions centres around the upcoming monsoon sessions of Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Legislature, the development works, what the party's elected representatives should do and build up the party organisation.

Political circles have been agog with murmurs about the heatburns among the Shiv Sena MLAs, especially ministerial hopefuls, on their fate and future after Ajit Pawar's zoomed into the government with eight Ministers on July 2, with similar reports emanating from the BJP side.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.