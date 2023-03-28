Selfie of Amritpal enjoying energy drink goes viral
Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) A purported selfie of fugitive Khalistani ideologue Amritpal Singh enjoying an energy drink, along with aide Papalpreet Singh, has gone viral on social media.
The photo depicts Amritpal Singh, for whom a manhunt has been launched, wearing a jacket.
However, police have not confirmed the timing of the photo and even its authenticity.
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.