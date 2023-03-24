Actress Honey Rose Inaugurated Gismat Jail Mandi at Madinaguda 

South Indian Actress Honey Rose formally inaugurated the "Gismat Jail Mandi" Arabic restaurant at above croma show room, AKM dharma rao signature, Near deepthisri Nagar, Madinaguda. Honey Rose said that Hyderabad stands as a destination to serve different food flavors, adding that it is commendable to set up here with an Jail & Arabic theme to provide different flavors to the food lovers in the city.

Gismat Jail mandi and Arabic reasturant founder and Influencer Gauthami, said that the Gismat Mandi, which has branches in Guntur, Vizag and Nellore and different places in Hyderabad.

This Mandi Jail concept design theme is said to be unique. The Mandi restaurant, which has an Arabic theme, offers a variety of flavors such as Juicy Mutton Mandi, Alfa Mandi and Arabic Fish.