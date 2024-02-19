Salman Khan, Ram Charan to launch Varun Tej-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’ trailer

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Stars Salman Khan and Ram Charan will be launching the trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar.

The Telugu trailer will be launched by the ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and Hindi trailer will be launched digitally by the Bollywood’s 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan.

‘Operation Valentine’ is an Indian historical action thriller directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut. The patriotic-thriller reportedly has adrenaline rushing aerial action sequences.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

‘Operation Valentine’ is written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, it is scheduled to release on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi.

