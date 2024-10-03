Rwanda records seven more Marburg virus disease cases

Kigali, Oct 3 (IANS) Rwanda has recorded seven new cases of Marburg virus disease and one more death, according to the latest figures released by the Rwandan Health Ministry.

The total number of Marburg virus infections since the outbreak now stands at 36, with 11 deaths reported so far. At least 25 people are in isolation and receiving treatment, the ministry said.

Health authorities said last week that up to 300 individuals were being monitored closely after they were tracked as contacts of the confirmed Marburg virus cases since the virus broke out in the country.

The government banned visits to hospitalized patients and suspended monthly visits to students in boarding schools as part of the measures to reduce the risk of transmission, Xinhua news agency reported.

The health ministry has advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, vomiting, muscle pain, or stomach aches to visit their nearest health facilities.

