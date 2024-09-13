Russia revokes accreditation of six British embassy employees for subversive activities

Moscow, Sep 13 (IANS) The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) has revoked the accreditation of six employees of the British Embassy in Russia, citing their involvement in intelligence and subversive activities, local media reported on Friday.

The FSB said that it had obtained documents confirming that London was coordinating efforts to escalate the international military and political situation, Xinhua news agency reported a report by RIA Novosti.

The FSB named the Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office as the primary entity orchestrating subversive activities against Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

