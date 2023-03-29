Renu Vig is Panjab University's new Vice Chancellor

Chandigarh, March 29 (IANS) Renu Cheema Vig, presently the Dean of University Instruction (DUI) at the Panjab University here, was on Wednesday appointed the Vice Chancellor.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor, exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act 1947, appointed Vig to the post for three years.

Subsequent to the resignation of Raj Kumar as Vice Chancellor, Vig had been acting Vice-Chancellor since January 16.

Consequently, the Vice-President constituted a three-member Search-cum-Selection Committee on March 21 for recommending names for the post of Vice-Chancellor.

Vig's appointment follows from the committee's report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.