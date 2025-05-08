‘Remain calm, exercise restraint’: Bangladesh urges India & Pakistan

Dhaka, May 8 (IANS) Bangladesh has urged both India & Pakistan to remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from taking any actions that could further aggravate the situation in the wake of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces inside Pakistan.

Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation and discussed the evolving security situation between India and Pakistan.

Touhid Hossain said that Ishaq Dar had called to brief him on the steps Islamabad has taken in light of recent developments in the region.

Hossain told the media that he had conveyed Bangladesh's desire for peace and avoidance of conflict in the region.

In his conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Touhid also stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving any issue.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi, stating that his visit comes at a time when India is responding to the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack by striking the terror infrastructure in neighbouring Pakistan in a "targetted and measured" manner.

He also made it clear that it is not India's intention to escalate the current situation.

With the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday voicing serious concern over the intensifying India-Pakistan conflict and calling for restraint, India also chose the occasion to give the visiting Iranian delegation "a good understanding" of the situation.

As both ministers co-chaired the Joint Commission meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two nations, Jaishankar highlighted the growing India-Iran ties and the cooperation that has progressed in many aspects.

The 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Jaishankar mentioned, is a reminder of the closeness of India-Iran collaboration and the deep friendship between both countries.

Prior to arriving in India, the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Pakistan earlier this week, leading a political delegation and holding talks with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

