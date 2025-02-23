Reliable partner for Global South: India dispatches humanitarian aid to Honduras

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India dispatched a humanitarian aid of 26 tonnes to Honduras on Sunday after the Central American nation was ravaged by the recent tropical storm, 'SARA'.

"A reliable partner for the Global South. India dispatched humanitarian assistance of 26 tonnes to Honduras in the wake of the recent Tropical storm SARA," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

"The consignment comprising medical supplies and disaster relief material including surgical supplies, glucometers, oximeters, gloves, syringes and IV fluids, blankets, sleeping mats and hygiene kits has departed from India," the MEA stated.

In November 2024, Tropical Storm SARA formed off the coast of Honduras, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides. It devastated homes, livelihoods and several public infrastructures in Honduras.

People were displaced from their houses, and more than thousands of lives were directly impacted by the storm.

Storm damage has severely impacted safe access to water, hygiene, and sanitation, consequently increasing the risk of diarrheal diseases and water-related illnesses in children under 5 years old.

Additionally, risks of communicable diseases have significantly increased among the population, including acute respiratory diseases, due to conditions and overcrowding in shelters and homes.

Many shelters do not have the basic conditions and services necessary for families. The health services are not operating due to damage to the health infrastructure.

India's aid to Honduras at this time will provide much-needed relief to the affected regions and the community.

India and Honduras have friendly and cordial relations. Given India's increasing political, commercial, cultural, and developmental ties, its development cooperation has been strong with Honduras.

As Honduras was facing the Covid crisis, the Government of India donated essential medicines and PPEs to Honduras. Similarly, earlier, during many challenging times, the Government of India has come forward with monetary and material support.

India donated medicines and medical supplies to Honduras in 1998 and gave monetary support in times of natural disasters, like in October 2005.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.