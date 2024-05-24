Raza Murad reminded of young Asha after listening 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Raza Murad, who appeared on the stage of 'Superstar Singer 3', was amazed by 14-year-old contestant Laisel Rai's performance on the songs 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega', and 'Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi' and called her a young Asha Bhosle.

The new episode paid a touching tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi in the 'Rafi Night'.

The episode saw a mesmerising performance by Laisel, who hails from Mohali, Punjab, along with her captain, Pawandeep Rajan, on 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega' from 'Taj Mahal', and 'Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi' from 'The Train'.

Speaking about the performance, Raza said: "Laisel, it's incredibly challenging to sing a song by Mohammed Rafi Sahab, especially for someone so young. But you sang it with such grace, and the way you handled the notes is truly commendable. It's a big challenge for any female singer to perform a famous song by a male singer, and you did it with such perfection."

"I have to say, your voice has a unique quality that reminds me of a young Asha Bhosle. Your voice carries the sweetness and style of Asha's early songs. Truly, your talent is remarkable," added Raza, who is known for his work in movies like 'Yaadgar', 'Main Balwaan', 'Aunty No 1', and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', among numerous others.

Super Judge Neha Kakkar added: "Pawan, you sing so effortlessly. It really warms my heart to see such an innocent boy sing with such beauty and innocence. And Laisel, your performance was truly melodious. You are one of the best singers this season. Your singing is so well planned, and I’ve seen you grow from good to exceptional with time and practice."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

