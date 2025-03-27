Pushed on backfoot for detaining Baloch activists, Pakistan accuses UN of 'selective criticism'

Islamabad, March 27 (IANS) Pakistan's Foreign office on Thursday termed a call made by the United Nation (UN) human rights experts for the release of Baloch rights activists as "selective criticism", insisting that there can be no tolerance for "terrorists and their facilitators".

On March 21, Quetta Police stormed a peaceful Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protest in front of the University of Balochistan that called for the release of detained and forcibly disappeared activists. In the ensuing mayhem, the police killed three people, injured several and arrested dozens of protestors.

Mahrang Baloch, a woman human rights defender and a leader of the movement, organised a sit-in with the bodies of those killed in the police operation, to protest police violence.

On March 22, the protest sit-in site on Quetta's Sariab Road was raided by police and several BYC activists, including Mahrang Baloch, were detained by the police which used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters.

The whereabouts of Mahrang were reportedly unknown for nearly 12 hours, and she was allegedly denied access to family visits or legal counsel. Mahrang and numerous other BYC members have been reportedly charged under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On March 24, another prominent BYC member and woman human rights defender, Sammi Deen Baloch, was arrested alongside others in front of the Karachi Press Club by the Karachi Police as she protested against the crackdown. Her detention has been reportedly ordered for 30 days under the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Following the developments, the United Nations experts on Wednesday demanded that Pakistan release Balochistan human rights defenders and end the crackdown on peaceful protests. The human rights experts expressed concern for the welfare of BYC leaders Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and other human rights defenders detained for staging peaceful protests.

They highlighted an escalating series of brutal actions by the Pakistan police against the BYC, a network advocating for the rights of the minority Baloch community.

In a statement issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the experts stated that the actions have intensified after a massive attack by Baloch separatists on a passenger train on March 11, after which several prominent Baloch human rights defenders from the BYC were allegedly arrested by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department or forcibly disappeared.

"We have been monitoring with growing concern reports of alleged arrests and enforced disappearances of Baloch activists over the past number of months, and the violent incidents in the past few days have significantly increased our concerns," the experts said.

"We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch and other human rights defenders detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. We urge the Pakistani authorities to immediately release them and to refrain from abusing counter-terrorism or public safety measures against human rights defenders, and we call on the authorities to clarify without delay the fate and whereabouts of all those reportedly subjected to enforced disappearances," the experts added.

The experts had also called on the Government of Pakistan to address conditions conducive to terrorism, in line with the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. They are in contact with the authorities of Pakistan regarding their concerns.

Responding to the UN statement, Pakistan's Foreign office said on Thursday that it appears to be based on "selective and unverified" media reports.

"Any credible assessment must recognise that these elements are not mere protesters but active participants in a broader campaign of lawlessness and violence," stated Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, spokesperson for the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"There can be no tolerance, let alone impunity, for terrorists, their facilitators, or their abettors. Their abuses of law and human rights violations cannot be ignored," he added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson maintained that Pakistan would protect the lives and security of its people, particularly in area where innocent civilians bore the brunt of "foreign-sponsored terrorism" and pursue policies aimed at fostering social and economic development for all segments of society.

Pakistan also stated that it has already undertaken measures that were fully consistent with international law, reiterating that the international law prohibited incitement to violence and terrorism.

