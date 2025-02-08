Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Launched in India: Pricing, Features, and More

Rolls-Royce has officially launched the much-anticipated Ghost Series II in India, bringing new luxury features and cutting-edge upgrades to one of the brand’s most prestigious models.

The Ghost Series II is available in three variants: the standard Ghost Series II, the extended Ghost Extended Series II, and the more exclusive Black Badge Ghost Series II. Pricing for these models starts at ₹8.95 crore, ₹10.19 crore, and ₹10.52 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. These luxurious automobiles can be booked at Rolls-Royce showrooms in Chennai and New Delhi.

Under the hood, the Ghost Series II boasts a powerful 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering 600 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This combination promises an unrivaled driving experience with smooth power delivery and effortless performance.

In addition to its robust performance, the Ghost Series II introduces a suite of technological advancements. The car is equipped with the innovative Planar suspension system, ensuring enhanced ride comfort and stability. The Flagbearer system, with integrated cameras, adjusts the suspension according to varying road conditions for a smoother, more responsive drive. Luxury is further elevated with features like a superior audio system, internet connectivity, and video streaming capabilities, providing an immersive in-car experience.

With the launch of the Ghost Series II, Rolls-Royce continues to set new standards in automotive excellence, offering the finest craftsmanship, advanced technology, and unmatched luxury.