President Murmu embarks on historic visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday departed for her official state visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi, in the first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to the three African nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that President Murmu will arrive in Algeria on October 13, staying until October 15, at the invitation of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The visit is expected to bolster the already cordial relations between India and Algeria, particularly in strategic sectors such as oil and gas, defence, and space cooperation.

During the visit, the two Presidents will hold bilateral talks, while several Algerian dignitaries, including the Presidents of the Council of Nation (the upper house of the Algerian Parliament) and the National People’s Assembly (the lower house), are expected to call on her.

The President will address the India-Algeria Economic Forum and the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University. She will also inaugurate the India Corner at Hamma Garden at Jardin d’essai.

From the North African country, the Indian President will travel to neighbouring Mauritania, which holds the Presidency of the African Union, on October 16.

During the visit, President Murmu will hold talks with her Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani. Prime Minister Mokhtar Ould Djay and Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk are expected to call on her.

President Murmu will interact with the members of the Indian community.

The visit will provide further impetus to India-Mauritania bilateral relations, the MEA said.

From Mauritania, at the invitation of the President of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President Murmu will visit the East African country from October 17-19.

During the visit, President Murmu will hold meetings with Malawi’s leadership, interact with key trade and industry leaders and the Indian diaspora, and visit places of cultural and historical significance.

The visit reaffirms India's strong commitment to further strengthen its existing friendly and cordial relations with Malawi, the MEA said, adding the President's three-nation trip "is reflective of India’s deep desire to strengthen its partnership with countries in Africa".

