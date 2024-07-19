Policeman injured in knife attack in Paris

Paris, July 19 (IANS) A policeman was wounded in an attack in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media platform X.

According to images published in the French media on Thursday, the policeman was wounded in a knife attack near the famous Avenue des Champs-Elysees, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking to the media persons, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez confirmed the incident happened when the private security of a major commercial location asked for police intervention.

Upon seeing police forces, the suspect fled with a knife in hand.

Nunez described the suspect as "very resistant and rebellious".

A police officer was subsequently severely injured in the neck, but his life is not believed to be in danger, while the suspect, shot by another policeman, is in critical condition, the police Chief said.

He ruled out terrorist motivation at this stage.

On Monday, a man with serious psychiatric disorders stabbed a patrolling soldier in Paris' East Train Station. Earlier, on Wednesday, a car ran into the terrace of a bar in Paris' 20th arrondissement, killing one person.

Paris is preparing for the grand opening of the Olympic Games on July 26, during which nearly 45,000 police officers and more than 10,000 soldiers from Operation Sentinelle will be deployed to ensure security.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.