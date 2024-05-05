PM Modi slams Lalu Prasad over 2002 Gujarat train burning incident

Patna, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targetted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad over the 2002 train burning incident in Gujarat's Godhra.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, PM Modi said: "When Kar Sevaks were burnt alive in Godhra, Shehzada's (Tejashwi Yadav) father (Lalu Prasad) was the Railway Minister. Later, a committee that was formed had prepared such a report that the accused got off easily. The whole world knew that Kar Sevaks were burnt alive and the Railway Minister conspired to blame them but did not succeed. The court hanged the culprits. This is their history and truth."

PM Modi also said that these are the people who raise questions about surgical strikes and air strikes.

"By putting on the mask of social justice, the RJD has a history of appeasement," PM Modi said.

Remembering Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid, PM Modi said: "RJD people have always been following the path of appeasement. Now, they are seeing Hindu Muslims in the army. Those who sacrifice their lives to save the country are first Indian, but the people of RJD look at them through the lens of Hindus and Muslims. Do we remember Veer Abdul Hamid because he was a Muslim? These people are trying to break the country based on religion."

