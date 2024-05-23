BRS demands Telangana minister’s dismissal over party workers' murder

Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday demanded immediate dismissal of Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao from Cabinet over the murder of two BRS functionaries in Kollapur constituency within four months.

The BRS leader visited Kollapur and paid tributes to party functionary Sridhar Reddy, who was murdered by unknown persons.

Rama Rao accused the Congress party of fostering a culture of political murders in Telangana. He stated that minister Jupally Krishna Rao is responsible for this culture in Kollapur.

KTR claimed that minister Jupally introduced factionalism to Telangana in an unprecedented manner. He further alleged that the minister's influence is behind two murders committed within four months.

These atrocities would not have occurred without the minister's support, KTR said.

He demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, if he possessed integrity, should immediately dismiss Jupally Krishna Rao.

"This is not the first murder in this constituency. Two persons have been murdered within four months. Previously, Mallesh Yadav was killed, and now Sridhar Reddy has been murdered. The government should take responsibility for this heinous act," said KTR.

He slammed the Congress for its regime of revenge against those who did not support it in the elections.

KTR also called for action against the responsible police officers.

He insisted on either an SIT or judicial inquiry into the murders.

"The police were supposed to arrive within ten minutes of the incident but showed up an hour and a half later, playing the role of spectators. If the government and the minister truly have no involvement in this, they should cooperate with an impartial investigation," he said.

He also alleged that the police were pressurising Sridhar Reddy's father to avoid mentioning the minister's name in any complaint.

KTR highlighted ongoing Congress attacks in rural areas, accusing the local police of being mere spectators. He warned that such a culture is detrimental to Telangana, emphasising that such incidents had not occurred in the state over the past 10 years.

He threatened to mobilise thousands of supporters to besiege the homes of ministers and leaders if the government failed to respond to these killings and atrocities immediately.

