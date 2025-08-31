PM Modi meets Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi, discusses economic and political issues

Tianjin, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi in Tianjin on Sunday. The two leaders discussed multiple economic and political issues while also touched upon increasing people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM Narendra Modi met Politburo Standing Committee Member Mr. Cai Qi in Tianjin, China. Building on, and in line with, the leaders' meeting today, they touched on bilateral economic, political and people-to-people exchanges between India and China."

During the meeting, Cai reiterated China's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve ties in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Prime Minister also had a meeting with Mr. Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China. Prime Minister shared with Mr. Cai his vision for bilateral relations and sought his support to realize the vision of the two leaders. Mr. Cai reiterated the Chinese side's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve relations in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin and agreed to further promote people-to-people exchanges between two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China ties since the meeting in Russia's Kazan in 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

"PM Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year. Stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for our economic growth, for reformed multilateralism and for a multipolar world and Asia. Supported the work of the two SRs on the boundary question. Agreed to further promote people to people exchanges. Predictable economic and trade cooperation between India and China helps stabilize world economy," Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquility on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations, according to MEA press release. The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

On economic and trade relations, PM Modi and Xi Jinping recognised the role of their two economies to stabilise world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit.

The MEA further stated, "Prime Minister noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms."

PM Modi expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the Summit in Tianjin. He also invited President Xi for the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. Xi Jinping thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

