PM Modi meets MWL Secretary General, discusses promotion of global peace
New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with the Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL) Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.
The two leaders discussed furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.
Replying to a tweet by Al-Issa about the meeting, Modi tweeted,
“Pleased to have met H.E. Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars."
“We had a great exchange of views on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” he added further.
