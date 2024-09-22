PM Modi, Kishida review India-Japan bilateral ties

Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida reviewed the various facets of the India-Japan relationship and exchanged views to deepen the cooperation further.

The two leaders met on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit.

They also exchanged views to deepen defence and security ties and business-to-business and people-to-people collaborations.

The two Prime Ministers warmly recalled their many interactions, especially since their first Annual Summit in March 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Kishida for his "unwavering dedication and leadership in enabling advances" in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership over the last few years.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relationship.

Bidding farewell to his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Modi wished Kishida success and fulfilment in his future endeavours. Kishida, who took office in 2021, decided this summer not to seek reelection.

India and Japan have a strong cultural, economic, defence and diplomatic relationship that is rooted in history and based on shared values.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.