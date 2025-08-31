PM Modi, Chinese President Xi agree to promote people-to-people exchanges

Tianjin, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Sunday and agreed to further promote people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China ties since last meet in Russia's Kazan in 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

In a statement shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year. Stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for our economic growth, for reformed multilateralism and for a multipolar world and Asia. Supported the work of the two SRs on the boundary question. Agreed to further promote people to people exchanges. Predictable economic and trade cooperation between India and China helps stabilize world economy."

PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquility on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations, according to MEA press release. The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

In a press release, the MEA stated, "The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognized the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts."

On economic and trade relations, PM Modi and Xi Jinping recognised the role of their two economies to stabilise world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit.

The MEA further stated, "Prime Minister noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms."

PM Modi expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the Summit in Tianjin. He also invited President Xi for the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. Xi Jinping thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

The last engagement between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024. The breakthrough in dialogue was made possible after both sides reached an agreement on patrolling protocols along the 3,500-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), effectively easing a four-year border confrontation.

