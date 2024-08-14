PM Modi can use his 'immense influence' to secure release of political prisoners in Belarus, says exiled opposition leader (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, currently living in exile in Lithuania, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his "immense influence" to secure the release of all political prisoners in the country, including her jailed husband Syarhey Tsikhanouski.

"I believe India could play a crucial role not only in helping to stop Russia's war against Ukraine but also in helping Belarusians resolve the crisis we are currently facing. India is a powerful nation with significant economic and political influence, not only in Belarus but around the world, Tsikhanouskaya told IANS in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

"I hope that the Indian Prime Minister, with his immense influence, can help release political prisoners—there are more than 1,400 of them, and they are literally dying," added the chief of the Belarusian democratic forces who claims to have defeated country's longstanding leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, the Belarusian Head of State since July 1994, in the presidential election held in 2020.

Excerpts:

IANS: Can you describe your journey till now to the Indian audiences -- from being a teacher to a presidential candidate and, now the leader of the government-in-exile?

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: My journey has been tough, challenging, and very unexpected. I never had any interest in politics, nor did I ever intend to become a political leader. But life led me to where I am now. Before 2020, I lived a normal life with my husband and children. In 2020, my husband, a YouTube blogger, decided to run for the presidency, but he was arrested and barred from the elections. To support him, I ran in his place, driven by love. My campaign was a call for basic human rights, democratic reforms, and an end to repression. However, Lukashenko refused to accept his defeat in the election and cracked down on the Belarusian people. I was forced into exile with my children, while my husband remains a political prisoner. I know that millions of Belarusians support me and the democratic changes we are fighting for. This gives me the energy to continue. Now, I am fighting not only for the release of my beloved husband but for the freedom of our entire nation. Life didn't prepare me for this, but sometimes you just have to do what is right.

IANS: While living in Lithuania, what steps have you taken to garner the support of world leaders?

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: In exile, we have formed alternative institutions of power. There is one Belarus, led by the illegitimate Alexander Lukashenka, and there is a democratic Belarus that seeks peace, freedom, and prosperity. We have created the United Transitional Cabinet and Coordination Council to represent and defend the interests of Belarusians, both at home and abroad. These two institutions function as a proto-government and proto-parliament. We adhere to democratic principles, provide services to people, and help solve the problems Belarusians are currently facing. We assist in relocating businesses repressed by the regime. Recently, we held elections to the Coordination Council, allowing Belarusians to safely and democratically elect their representatives—a stark contrast to the Belarusian regime, which has not held free elections in 30 years.

We are also building relationships with international organisations like the United Nations, OSCE, and the Community of Democracies, of which India is a member. We are about to issue alternative passports to Belarusians to help them with legalizations and preserve their rights. We have strategic dialogues with the United States, European Union, and Council of Europe. Additionally, we collaborate with Ukraine, as both our countries face the same threat—the loss of freedom and independence. I regularly meet with G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, and others, and represent Belarus at UN events. We understand that change in Belarus is the responsibility of Belarusians, but without international support, it would be very difficult. We envision Belarus as a peaceful, democratic nation and a reliable ally and partner to the world.

IANS: What is the future plan of action of the United Transitional Cabinet? Also, what are your views about India playing a role in working towards global peace and establishing a rule-based order?

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: We are strengthening our democratic institutions and building international ties. We are doing everything possible to keep the Belarusian army and society out of Russia's war against Ukraine. We promote democratic values among the Belarusian population and provide honest news to Belarusians. We support the repressed and their families and help those who continue to fight for peaceful changes in Belarus. We are concerned that when there will be peace talks on Ukraine, Belarus could be given to Russia as a consolation prize. This must not happen. Belarus must be part of these negotiations, and Russia must withdraw its troops not only from Ukraine, but also from Belarus. Otherwise, it would be a constant threat to the whole region, and constant threat of a new war.

So far, we have not had official meetings with Indian leaders, only with the ambassadors, but we are interested in doing so. India, as the largest democracy in the world, is a potential ally and trade partner. After democratic change in Belarus, we hope our cooperation in economic and political spheres will flourish. Right now, we are stuck in a political crisis, and I hope India can help resolve it. What we need from India is political will.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to bat for peace between Russia and Ukraine. How do you see India and PM Modi playing a role in establishing peace in the region and working towards ending the war?

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: I believe India could play a crucial role not only in helping to stop Russia's war against Ukraine but also in helping Belarusians resolve the crisis we are currently facing. India is a powerful nation with significant economic and political influence, not only in Belarus but around the world. I hope that the Indian Prime Minister, with his immense influence, can help release political prisoners—there are more than 1,400 of them, and they are literally dying. We have compiled a humanitarian list with 300 names of political prisoners in critical condition. India could become a mediator between democratic forces and the regime in Minsk to find a solution to our crisis. I hope that India will refrain from helping the Minsk regime politically and financially, especially in ways that bypass international sanctions, as this only fuels repression and war. I would be happy to meet the Indian Prime Minister or Minister Jaishankar during the UN General Assembly to discuss other ideas on how we can work together.

IANS: What is your stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis? Would the situation have been different if you were in the Belarusian President's office?

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: If the regime (in Belarus) had not seized power in 2020 and allowed a democratic transition, the war might never have started. It is only thanks to Lukashenko that Vladimir Putin was able to use Belarusian territory as a launching pad. A democratic Belarus would never have allowed the Russian army to attack Ukraine from its territory. A democratic Belarus would be committed to international agreements and could be a guarantor of peace and stability in the region. I am confident that democratic change in Belarus could also spark democratization in Russia. Unfortunately, the illegitimate regime in Minsk decided to support Russian aggression, making nine million Belarusians hostages of this war. But we won’t give up. We know the sentiments of the people and feel their support. I am confident that Belarus will be free and democratic.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.