Parliament security breach case: Court grants Delhi Police 13 days more to finish probe

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A court on Friday granted the Delhi Police 13 days more to complete its probe in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case - the third extension so far.

On March 11, the court gave the Delhi Police Special Cell 45 days to conclude the probe, and on April 25, 30 days more.

The latest extension came on an application by the Delhi Police, who originally sought a three-month extension to complete their probe. Additional Sessions, Patiala House Courts, Judge Hardeep Kaur granted the extension after police claimed that certain reports were awaited and digital data was voluminous.

All the six accused - Neelam Azad, Manoranjan D., Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat - are in judicial custody.

Manoranjan D. and Sharma had burst yellow smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, after jumping down from the visitors’ gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House. Azad and Shinde also burst smoke canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament. Jha is believed to be the mastermind of the entire plan and had reportedly fled with the mobile phones of the four other accused persons. Kumawat was also linked to the accused.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.