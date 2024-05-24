I am Avinashi from Kashi, we will form new government on June 4: PM Modi on 'expiry' notice by INDIA bloc

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday derided and taunted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's prediction of June 4 'expiry' for the government and said that she was indeed speaking the truth.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, PM Modi said: "I am Avinashi from Kashi" while replying to INDIA bloc's oft-repeated rhetoric in poll campaigns that the NDA government is on its way out after June 4.

When questioned on Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerje's statement that his government will expire soon, PM Modi laughingly said: "She is speaking the truth. As per Constitution, the tenure of this government will come to an end on June 4. We will form a new government after the elections."

When asked if she will further set a new expiry date after that, PM Modi said: "aisa hai ki main avinashi hoon ji, main Kashi ka hoon, Kashi to avinashi hai. (I am indestructible, I am from Kashi and those hailing from Kashi are indestructible)."

PM Modi also replied on a host of issues including the government's focus on tapping the untapped potential, taking along the Pasmanda Muslim community and making women equal partners in India's growth story, in the next term.

Outlining the priorities of government, he said that unlike previous regimes, his thrust is not on any particular vote bank but on making everyone a partner in the growth story and bringing prosperity to lives of all.

"We form and run the government for shaping the country's future and not for eyeing another term," PM Modi said.

Notably, the BJP had won 282 seats in the 2014 Parliamentary elections and went to better its tally to 303 in the subsequent 2019 elections.

This time, it has set itself an ambitious target of 370 on its own, as a tribute to abrogation of Article 370.

The seven-phase polling will conclude on June 1 and results would be declared by June 4.

