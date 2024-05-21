Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,562: Ministry

Gaza, May 21 (IANS) The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,562, Gaza health authorities said in a press statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 106 Palestinians and wounded 176 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,562 and injuries to 79,652 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in October 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted on Monday that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.