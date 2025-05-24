Pakistan terrorists cannot hide behind claim that they are 'civilians': India

United Nations, May 24 (IANS) India has declared that Pakistan-based terrorists cannot claim immunity from anti-terrorism action by asserting that they are civilians.

"Let us be clear: Protection of civilians should not serve as an argument for protection of UN-designated terrorists," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"Pakistan has repeatedly used the civilian cover to advance the cause of terrorism," he said.

Speaking at a Security Council debate on emerging threats to civilians and protecting them, Ambassador Harish dismissed Pakistan's claims that civilians were targeted during Operation Sindoor by drawing attention to the open nexus between terrorists and the Pakistani government and military.

"A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians," Harish said.

"We just recently saw senior government, police, and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists targeted by Operation Sindoor," he added.

Pakistan military's top brass, including Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah and Major General Rao Imran, and Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar were among those who attended the funerals of terorrists killed in the Operation Sindoor strikes, including Hafiz Abdur Rauf, a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) who is designated a terrorist by the US government.

Pakistan retaliated to the strikes on terrorists by deliberately shelling India's border areas, killing more than 20 civilians," Ambassador Harish said.

"There was intentional targeting of places of worship, including gurudwaras, temples, and convents, as well as medical facilities," he added.

"To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical," he said.

"Regrettably, during armed conflict civilians, including women and children, are used as human shields for military operations and terrorist activities. Therefore, it is paramount that the international community resolves to take concrete actions towards the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions that have been previously adopted," he added.

India underscored that any attack on civilians and humanitarian workers is a grave violation of International Law, in particular International Humanitarian Law.

The existing legal framework concerning the protection of civilians cannot be overlooked.

"Respect for principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States, should remain the basis for all actions taken by the Council for the protection of civilians."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.