Pakistan court orders authorities to develop mobile app to curb begging

Lahore, May 26 (IANS) Pakistan's Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed authorities of Punjab province to take immediate steps to curb the fast-spreading beggar mafia, including through development of a mobile application

The court also criticised the provincial government for failing to apply enacted laws to curb beggary in the province.

During the hearing on a petition, seeking directives from the court for implementation of the Anti-Beggary Act, it was contested that while the laws to curb beggary in Punjab province are already in place, the provincial government departments had failed to enforce and implement the court's orders.

The LHC issued fresh orders, directing the authorities for the implementation of the anti-beggary laws and directed the authorities to develop a mobile app. It instructed the authorities to submit a report on the progress of implementation of the law against beggars within three months.

"The court also directed authorities to register First Investigation Reports (FIRs) against individuals behind the beggar mafia," said Abid Khan, a Lahore-based journalist.

"It is a fact that many of the young children we see begging on the streets, markets and traffic signals have their handlers, who are part of the large mafia. These children are forced into begging. Many of them may also have been kidnapped from other parts of the country or far-fetched rural areas," he added.

During the hearing, the court directed authorities to establish functional rehabilitation centres and shelter homes for beggars.

Adjourning the hearing for three months, the Lahore High Court expressed its displeasure with the Punjab Home Department on its report about the progress on implementation of the anti-begging law, warning that the next report should be presented in the next hearing with comprehensive details of the progress made.

The provincial government's cabinet division recently approved the anti-begging law, making it a non-bailable offence throughout the Punjab province. As per the government sources, "the Cabinet's Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization has approved amendments to the Vagrancy Ordinance 1958".

As per the law, begging has been termed as a non-bailable offence and the beggar mafia will be nabbed and punished for a maximum for at least eight years, along with a fine of at least Rs 500,000.

