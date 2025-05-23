Op Sindoor outreach: Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism

Moscow, May 23 (IANS) Condemning the heinous April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Russia on Friday said that it stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Moscow's stand was conveyed as an all-party delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, met with senior members of the Russian Federation Council, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs in the Russian capital to reaffirm the united stand against terrorism.

During the meeting, the Russian side strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reiterated its solidarity with India in the global fight against terrorism in all its forms.

"The All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Andrey Denisov and other senators. The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations! Russia and India have shared position in the fight against terrorism," the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

"Together in the fight against terrorism!", the post added.

Earlier in the day, the delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar on various aspects of bilateral relations ahead of their commencement of official engagements highlighting India's strong resolve in fighting terrorism in all its forms under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

“Ambassador Vinay Kumar briefs MPs Kanimozhi, Rajeev Rai, Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Ambassador Manjeev Puri on various aspects of India-Russia relations, before they start the official engagements,” the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, the third high-level delegation led by Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow to convey India’s firm stance in combating terrorism and was received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador of India to the EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Nepal; Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

“On arrival at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport the Members of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Rajeev Rai, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, welcomed by Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar A busy schedule of meetings and interactions awaits them in Moscow on 23-24 May 2025,” the Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X.

Their visit comes under India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“In the context of the Indian government's continued efforts under Operation Sindoor and in furtherance of India's principled and resolute stand against the menace of terrorism, an All-Party Delegation comprising Members of Parliament and a senior diplomat is undertaking a visit to Russia from May 22 to May 24, 2025. The delegation would carry forth the country's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Embassy of India in Russia said in a statement on Thursday.

