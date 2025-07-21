US: Indian-Origin Couple Arrested in $4 Million Real Estate Scam in Texas

A high-profile Indian-origin couple in North Texas, known for their lavish lifestyle and Bollywood-themed charity events, has been arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar real estate fraud case that has rocked the local South Asian community.

According to CBS News, Sidhartha “Sammy” Mukherjee and his wife Sunita Mukherjee allegedly scammed more than 100 investors, collecting at least $4 million (approx. ₹33 crore) through fake real estate ventures and forged documents.

Glamorous Image, Criminal Intent

The Mukherjees cultivated a public persona of wealth and philanthropy, frequently appearing at upscale galas and hosting Bollywood-style events across Dallas-Fort Worth. Authorities say this glamorous front was carefully orchestrated to gain the trust of potential investors.

Behind the scenes, the couple allegedly ran an elaborate scheme using fake remodeling contracts, forged invoices, and phony correspondence with the Dallas Housing Authority (DHA) to lend credibility to their non-existent projects.

Detective Brian Brennan, a veteran white-collar crime investigator, called Sammy Mukherjee “the most prolific fraudster” he’s encountered in his 23-year career. The DHA confirmed to investigators that none of the supposed projects ever existed.

Victims Speak Out

The financial impact on victims has been devastating.

One investor, Seshu Madabhushi, said he was shocked at the complexity of the scam:

“I never imagined the fraud was so elaborate.”

Another, Terry Parvaga, issued a warning to others:

“They’ll make you believe they’re successful, but they’ll take every penny you have.”

Although early complaints were dismissed as civil disputes, the case escalated in 2024 when a couple filed a police report claiming they lost $325,000. Since then, forensic accountants and the FBI have joined the investigation, uncovering more than 20 confirmed victims — with over 100 additional possible cases.

PPP Loan Fraud and Elderly Scams

Investigators allege the fraud extended beyond real estate. The Mukherjees are also accused of creating a fake business and employee records to obtain federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, submitting false payroll documents to secure the funds.

In a more disturbing development, the couple is accused of targeting elderly individuals, using threats of arrest to extort money.

Legal Charges and Immigration Status

The Mukherjees face serious charges, including first-degree felony theft, which carries a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison.

Sammy Mukherjee was initially released on $500,000 bail, but was later detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently being held at a detention center near Fort Worth.

Their immigration status remains unclear, though records indicate the couple sought asylum from India. Additionally, authorities in Mumbai have issued pending fraud warrants against Sammy Mukherjee.

In prior statements, Sammy has denied all allegations, claiming he is being targeted out of jealousy.

Investigation Ongoing

As the investigation continues, more victims may come forward. Authorities are urging anyone who may have had dealings with the Mukherjees to contact law enforcement.