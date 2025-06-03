Indian-origin man suffers brain damage after assault by Australian police

In a startling incident, Australian police allegedly assaulted an India-origin man in Adelaide’s eastern suburbs. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Gaurav Kundi, is reportedly on life support with severe brain damage.

Kundi’s wife, Amritpal Kaur, told the media that police pinned him down on Payneham Road during his arrest. She claimed they slammed his head against a car and then onto the road.

Kaur said the police misunderstood a verbal argument between the two as a case of domestic violence and initiated an arrest against Kundi.

Describing the police action as “torture,” she said she began filming the incident but panicked when she saw an officer kneeling on her husband.

Before losing consciousness, Kundi reportedly screamed, “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

He was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where doctors reportedly discovered serious damage to his brain and neck nerves.

Kaur said, “Doctors are saying his brain is totally damaged. Maybe he will wake up if his brain works — or maybe he will not.”

A father of two, Kundi was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

According to police, the couple had been arguing in public before the incident. Kaur said Kundi was loud because he was drunk and recalled asking him to return home, telling him he was not well. She stated that when he pushed her, officers misinterpreted it as domestic violence.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens defended the officers’ actions, stating that he had reviewed bodycam footage and believed they acted in accordance with their training. Police said Kundi was violently resisting arrest.

Speaking to the media, Stevens said Kundi might pass away given the severity of his injuries. He added that a Commissioner's Inquiry is conducted in case of death of an individual in police custody. However, due to the severity of the 42-year-old's injuries, Stevens has elected to begin the investigation "now, rather than wait".

The 42-year-old Modbury North man remains in critical condition in the Royal Adelaide Hospital.