India Tops International Student Enrollment in US Universities

In a significant development, India has surpassed China to become the leading country of origin for international students enrolled in US universities. According to the Open Doors 2024 report released by the US Department of State, India accounted for 29% of international student enrollment in the US during the 2023-24 academic year.

A report has shown that there were a record 331,000 Indian students who went on to higher education in the US during the academic year 2023-24. This accounts for a 23% increase from the previous year. India was ranked first, above China, which had 24.6% of international student enrollment.

California, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, and Illinois are the top destinations for students from India in the US. Furthermore, 64.5% of Indian students chose a public university, and private universities accounted for 35.5% of Indian student enrollments, especially through special programs and research interests.

STEM Courses Remain Popular

The report pointed out that 56% of international students, also Indians, learned STEM courses in the US (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Computer science, engineering, and mathematics remained the most popular fields of study.

Global Destination for Higher Education

The US retained its position as the leading global destination for higher education, attracting students from around the world. The UK and Canada followed closely, with the UK accounting for 27% of international student enrollment and Canada accounting for 38%.

Interestingly, the number of American students choosing India as their study-abroad destination also increased sharply to 300% over the past period, with 1,300 American students attending higher educational institutions in India for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Open Doors 2024 report emphasizes the increasing attractiveness of US universities to international students particularly to students from India. The US is likely to continue attracting talent from all walks of life, and one would expect India to retain its position as a big contributor to the international student pool in the US.

Also read: Is December 2 a holiday for schools or not?