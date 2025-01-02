No scrutiny of applications under Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maha Minister Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare on Thursday clarified that the government will not scrutinise the applications together in large numbers received under the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana based on which the government has provided monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month from July onwards to eligible women beneficiaries.

"No application will be scrutinised in general. We will not scrutinise any application without a complaint. If there has been an increase in income or if the income has gone above Rs 2.5 lakh, then those women will not be eligible for the scheme; women with four-wheelers will be ineligible; women who have inter-state marriages are not eligible for this scheme; if the name on the Aadhaar card is different from the name in the bank and if it is brought to our attention, then the concerned woman will be ineligible," she said.

The Minister added that the Women and Child Welfare Department has received five types of complaints regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"We will be verifying these complaints. Some complaints have been received from the local administration, while some beneficiary women have written letters informing that they are no longer eligible for the scheme. The applications for which complaints have been received will be verified. However, there will be no change in the original government resolution," she said.

"Applications of women whose income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh but are still taking advantage of the scheme will be scrutinised. Applications of women with four-wheelers will be verified. Applications filed by the same woman twice will be scrutinised. Applications for migration from Maharashtra to other states after marriage will be verified," Tatkare added.

She also said that applications with differences in names on the Aadhar card and on the relevant papers will be verified.

The department sources indicated that during the verification of applications women beneficiaries whose income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh or who own four-wheelers may now be excluded from this scheme.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which started in July, Tatkare said that the government had received 2.63 crore applications from across the state, of which 2.47 crore applicants became eligible for the monthly benefit of Rs 1,500.

The bank accounts of 12.87 lakh women were not linked with Aadhaar cards and they did not get the benefit of the scheme before the Assembly election.

However, the money has been deposited to the bank accounts of 12.87 lakh women recently after they were linked to Aadhaar cards.

In the month of October, the government deposited Rs 7,500 for July to November directly to the bank accounts of 2.34 crore women beneficiaries.

The Minister said that the government in the supplementary demands presented during the Winter session of the State Legislature had made the provision of Rs 1,400 crore to provide financial aid for the month of December.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.