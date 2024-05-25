NDA won't spare those who looted Bihar, this is Modi Ki Guarantee: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a whirlwind campaign trail in Bihar, launched an all-out attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance on Saturday and said that his government will crack down on all those, irrespective of their stature, who looted the state for personal gains.

While addressing a rally in Bihar’s Karakat, PM Modi said that the ‘timid’ Congress and RJD centred their politics around fear psychosis and ruled the state by frightening the people. He added that there is no room for fear in the NDA government and all powerful and mighty, be it Shehzada or the other, will have to face the law.

In a clear message to RJD, the PM said, “Those who usurped the land of the poor in the name of jobs will not be spared, their countdown has begun. This is NDA’s guarantee, this is Modi ki guarantee.”

Notably, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are facing probe over land for jobs scams, in which they have been accused of acquiring land parcels at huge discounts from those who were given jobs in Railways, apparently during Lalu’s tenure as Railway Minister.

PM Modi started the rally by making two ‘predictions’, drawing huge applause and loud cheers from the gathering.

“The first thing that will happen by the evening of June 4 is that RJD will start saying that Congress spoiled their chances, and both parties will fight each other. Another would be Shahi Parivaar heading to foreign locales for exquisite vocation while making Mallikarjun Kharge the scapegoat of the Congress debacle in the state. He will be left to face the wrath of party workers,” PM Modi said, mocking the Cong-RJD combine.

His praise for Bihar residents also saw the crowd getting into a frenzy mode.

“People of Bihar perfectly gaze the pulse of politics. They don’t waste their vote, they do it after calculation and due deliberation,” PM Modi said.

He also had a message for first-time voters of Bihar as he advised them not to fall into the Opposition’s trap of jungle raj.

He reminded them of the ‘terrible times’ of RJD rule and said that they must not give them another chance.

“Looters and goondas (ruffians and goons) are currently in their hideouts, they are waiting for revival. You must not give them a chance to come to life again,” the PM told the first-time voters.

He also invoked the Bihari pride and told the gathering how the residents of Bihar are subjected to abuse and humiliation by DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu, Congress CM in Telangana and repeated slurs by Mamata Banerjee and said that Congress and RJD don’t bother about their insults, they are only bothered about their vote bank.

He further accused the INDI Alliance of snatching the reservation of OBCs, SCs and STs and giving it to the Muslim community.

“By one legislation, they changed the character of educational institutions and deprived the rights of backward community for their vote bank and gave it to the Muslim community,” PM Modi said while also mentioning Calcutta High Court’s recent rap to Mamata government over OBC certificates.

He said that the INDI Alliance wears a mask of social justice but only does appeasement politics for its vote bank.

“NDA will unmask their dangerous designs and plot,” he added.

Notably, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha is NDA’s candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. Mahagathbandhan has pitted Raja Ram Singh of the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) against him.

