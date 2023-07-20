NCPCR, NCW take cognizance of horrific incident in Raj: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani on Thursday said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Commission for Women (NCW) have taken cognizance of the ghastly incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district where in four of a family were killed and bodies later burnt."Both NCPCR and NCW have taken cognisance of the horrific incident in Rajasthan," the Minister said in response to a tweet referring to the brutal incident.

Four of a same family, including a six-month-old baby were killed and their bodies burnt in Churai village under the district in the early hours on Wednesday.

The BJP slammed the Congress-led government in Rajasthan. "The law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan since the Congress government came to power under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot. We can provide a list to what extent the law and order situation has deteriorated," said Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday.

Meghwal, who represents the Bikaner parliamentary constituency, said, "If I analyse as a Law Minister, the reason behind this is Ashok Gehlot himself.

"Today, an incident happened in Jodhpur district. Four of the family members were burnt to death. A woman was gang-raped three days back," added the Minister as he questioned the state government on law and order situation.

Meghwal also accused Gehlot of doing 'votebank' politics.

