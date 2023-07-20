BRS urges PM Modi to intervene, 'save Manipur'

Hyderabad, July 20 (IANS) Expressing anguish over the Manipur incident in which two women were subjected to heinous acts of violence by a mob, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and save Manipur.

KTR, who is also the state minister, took to Twitter to express his deep concern and anguish over the distressing incident. He drew attention to the alarming situation and the need for immediate action to address the issue.

The tweet reads: "We Indians were raging against the Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women. Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalized in new India !! All this horrifying violence & complete breakdown of Law & Order while the Union Govt watches in absolute silence. Where are you PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to #SaveManipur."

KTR said that the incident involving the assault and humiliation of Kuki women is an alarming reminder that such acts of violence must not be tolerated in any civilized society.

The minister has called upon Prime Minister Modi, and Home Minister Shah to prioritise this grave matter and take immediate action to restore peace and order in Manipur. The silence of the Union government on this issue has further intensified the distress of the affected community and citizens at large, reads a statement from the minister's office.

"As responsible citizens of India, it is our collective responsibility to stand against any form of violence and safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of their region or community," said KTR plea.

