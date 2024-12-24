Rohan Mirchandani, 42, Death Sheds Light on Rising Heart Risks in Young Professionals

Rohan Mirchandani, the 42-year-old co-founder of the health-focused brand Epigamia, tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest. His unexpected death raises alarm about the rising number of heart attacks among people aged 25-44, a group that has seen a 30% increase in such incidents over the past three years.

Mirchandani was known for his active lifestyle, with an interest in basketball, and his company’s focus on health. However, his passing has drawn attention to a much larger issue affecting young professionals today.

The dangers of 'hustle culture'.

Chronic Stress – High stress levels from constant work pressure increase cortisol levels, which damage blood vessels and trigger inflammation, leading to fatal heart conditions.

Lifestyle Diseases – A sedentary lifestyle, affecting millions of Indians, is contributing to rising rates of obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

Overwork & Sleep Deprivation – Sleeping less than 6 hours a night increases the risk of heart problems by 20%. Yet, despite this knowledge, many companies and influencers still promote hustle culture, which encourages overwork.

The death of Mirchandani follows similar tragedies within the professional world, including:

Ambareesh Murty, co-founder of Pepperfry, who passed away at 51.

Rudratej Singh, CEO of BMW India, who died at 46.

Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, who tragically passed away at just 36.

These untimely deaths have raised serious concerns about the toll of modern work culture on young professionals' health.