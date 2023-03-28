The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has given taxpayers another opportunity to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar cards. For the fifth time, the CBDT extended the deadline to June 30, 2023.

In a press release released on March 28, 2023, the CBDT said, "In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions."

From 1st July 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative," CBDT said.

The consequences during the period that PAN remains inoperative will be as follows:

i) No refund will be made against such PANs

ii) Interest will not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative

iii) TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at the higher rate, as provided in the Income-tax Act, 1961.

