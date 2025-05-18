Chandigarh Schools to Close for Summer Holidays from May 23

The Education Department of Chandigarh has announced that government schools will begin their summer holidays from May 23, 2025, due to the rising temperatures in the city.

The summer break will last for 39 days, with schools scheduled to reopen on July 1.

The decision comes as temperatures in the city have soared above 40°C. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8°C, which is 1.8 degrees higher than normal, according to weather officials.

The early start to summer holidays is being implemented in response to the ongoing heatwave, which is expected to continue over the next few weeks. The move aims to provide relief to all concerned in the region during the peak of the hot weather.

Chandigarh, known as the City Beautiful, is currently experiencing one of the hottest spells of the season. With the heat expected to continue, the decision to begin summer holidays earlier has been seen as a necessary measure.

