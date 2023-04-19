Bengal Farmer Overcomes All Odds to Build an Extraordinary Dream House

Darjeeling: Owning a dream home is everyone’s wish but this man from West Bengal’s Darjeeling district went great lengths to realise his dream. 52-year old Mintu Roy wanted to build a house in the shape of a famous Royal Mail Steamer (RMS) Titanic ship.

He said as a teenager he spent some time in a hostel in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area. During those years, he went to a Druga puja pandal that resembled a Titanic ship. It is then he decided to build his dream home that would resemble Titanic.

Roy, a marginal farmer, said he discussed the plan with the engineers but backed out after they told him it would be an expensive project. He did not give up his dream of building a house which resembles a Titanic ship. In 2010, he started the construction work on a 9.5 decimal land in 2010 at Nichbari village. As he had no money to pay masons, the construction work got stalled.

Roy went to Nepal to learn masonry for three years and returned to India and resumed the construction work with his savings. The Titanic-shaped house is 39 feet long and 13 feet wide and about 30 feet high. The Bengal farmer says he an estimated Rs 15 lakh were spent on this dream house and he wants to name it after his mother.

