Namibia issues malaria outbreak alert in northern regions after surge in cases

Windhoek, Dec 25 (IANS) Namibia's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has raised an alert following a sharp rise in malaria cases in the country's northern regions.

The outbreak resulted in 2,210 cases reported as of December 15 and 265 severe cases, nine deaths during the period from November 4 to December 15, MoHSS Executive Director Ben Nangombe said in a statement Tuesday.

"At least 16 malaria-endemic districts have surpassed the epidemic threshold and are experiencing outbreaks," he said.

Affected districts include Eenhana, which accounted for 661 cases or 30 per cent of the total, followed by Okongo with 336 cases or 15 per cent. Other districts affected include Outapi, Engela, Nkurenkuru, Oshakati, and Omuthiya, Nangombe added.

According to Nangombe, the southern African nation experiences seasonal malaria transmission from December to April, driven by rainfall, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry conducts indoor residual spraying and provides insecticide-treated mosquito nets to reduce infections. It also urges people to "use insect repellents, mosquito nets and to wear long-sleeved clothing to protect themselves from mosquito bites."

Nangombe noted that Namibia's proximity to high-burden malaria countries such as Angola presents additional risks. "It has been noted that malaria was high among local cattle herders who herd cattle across the border. They have been identified as one of the epidemic drivers," he said.

The ministry has deployed robust surveillance systems "to monitor malaria cases and launched" a robust community education campaign to raise awareness about malaria control and prevention.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by a parasite that is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The infection is caused by a parasite and does not spread from person to person.

