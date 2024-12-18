A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation, says BCCI on Ashwin’s retirement

Brisbane, Dec 18 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid a rich tribute to retiring off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying his name will be synonymous with bringing mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation to the game.

Shortly after third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw on Wednesday, Ashwin announced in the post-match press conference about his immediate retirement from international cricket, ending a 14-year long career of him playing for India across all formats.

“Thank You Ashwin. A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation. The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99,” wrote the BCCI on its X account.

Since Ashwin’s retirement announcement came, social media platform X has been flooded with tributes for the veteran spinner. “The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother! @ashwinravi99,” wrote India head coach Gautam Gambhir on ‘X’.

Ashwin ends his career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53.

“Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now,” commented former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“An absolute match-winner, @ashwinravi99 ! Retiring as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket is nothing short of monumental. Combine that with his invaluable batting contributions, and you get one of the game’s solid all-rounders. Well done, Ash!” wrote former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and being a member of 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

“a GOAT retires. Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99 Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends,” wrote former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

“Well done @ashwinravi99 .. Ending the great long spell with grace and poise. Enjoyed watching your journey and importantly, kudos to you for not stunting your free spirit. All the best in your future journeys. #legendcallsitaday,” wrote former India cricketer WV Raman.

In Tests, Ashwin was one of the central figures in the Indian team’s 12-year long home domination and played a starring role in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. Ashwin was one of 11 allrounders to clinch the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests. He also won a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, level with Muttiah Muralitharan.

