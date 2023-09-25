‘Mumbai Diaries’ set to return with season 2, new posters amp up anticipation

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The streaming show ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is set to return with its second season. The show, which is a medical drama, told the story of the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai from the perspective of doctors and the medical fraternity came together in resilience in the first season.

The second season of the show stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai,Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

The character posters, which were unveiled on Monday, show the key characters with half their faces submerged under the water as they stare into the camera with intensity and emotion.

The show has been created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and features 8 episodes. ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The second season will soon drop on OTT platform Prime Video.

